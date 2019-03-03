Rockmart continues to enjoy a real cultural treasure in one local artist with an expanding body of work that ranges from sculpture telling the Nativity story to landscapes that tell stories of a natural and engineered world.
Susan Waters is a native of Bath in the United Kingdom, and moved to Rockmart in years past.
Over the past two decades, people have seen her work in the annual Rockmart Christmas Parade as her crèche creations of the Nativity story told a different scene from the story since the 2000s.
Last year, her work was the highlighted holiday gallery show for the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center. That show was hugely popular, and drew crowds to the Rockmart Art Gallery through the holiday season to see life-sized recreations of the people, animals and even the angels on high she built by hand using only paper, glue and metal wire.
During this winter’s Juried Art Show, Waters took the Best of Show for her landscape work. It was one of three paintings she entered into the show.
Her blue-ribbon painting “Flower Power” is a depiction of a field of flowers in the forefront and the steaming power plant in the background is just one of many paintings she’s created over the years.
Singing is among her many other talents, and Waters participates as a member of the Rockmart Community Choir when they perform holiday shows.
Currently Waters is planning to teach a Papier Mache Chicken Workshop at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center which is coming up on March 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The opening class will cover how to make the sculpture, and then following on March 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., she’ll go over painting the sculpture.
The class costs for $60 per person. Have fun and learn from a master artist. Call 770-684-2707 or email rcac@rockmart-ga.gov to sign up.