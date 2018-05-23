Students are an important part of the life of Chick-fil-A team. They help provide an important part of their organization, serving customers throughout the country.
Here locally, some of those student team members were given high honors and appreciation for their hard work, and will get money to help them further their education in the years to come.
Summer Pruitt, Madison White and Nicolas Floyd all three won $2,500 scholarships from the Chick-fil-A Leadership Scholarship fund to use toward furthering their education.
Additionally, Chick-fil-A of Rockmart Owner and Operator Zach Thomas said is providing an operator personal scholarships two of his team members. Taylor McVey and Harley Cook each received a $500 each, for a total of $8,500 in scholarships being given away at Chick-fil-A locally to deserving students.
“We value and appreciate our student team members her at Chick-fil-A, and see this as an investment in their lives and futures that can benefit not only them personally, but the community as a whole,” Thomas said.
The scholarship program for the Chick-fil-A Foundation is run by Scholarship America, who runs the funds provided by the restaurant chain who helps hundreds of students across the country achieve their dreams of higher education.
Celebrations for the students were the first to be held by the restaurant, and these were the first Polk County team members working for the restaurant chain to receive scholarships.