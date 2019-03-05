It is hard losing a friend. Many in the community continue to feel that way about the death of Tanya Sharpe, who for many years battled cancer and acted as a fundraiser and advocate for those who went through the same battle as she did.
Sharpe during her battle against cancer started an annual event to help raise money for the American Cancer Society and the local Relay for Life. That effort continues this year for the 12th annual Father Daughter Dance being held this coming Saturday at the Nathan Dean Community Center in Rockmart. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and continues on to 8 p.m.
And this year, children and parents alike have the opportunity to wander down a rabbit hole and enjoy the experience of an Alice in Wonderland-themed dance.
"We want to keep her vision alive, she worked hard for it all the years she battled cancer and was able to do this," organizer Cindy Smith, who is helping with the event. "We're going to honor her memory and continue on doing the same thing."
Tickets for this year's dance are $35 for a father and daughter, and are on sale at Rockmart Florist, the Ballet Garden and Faithful Futures Daycare. It is $5 for each additional child a father brings along for the night.
Characters from Alice in Wonderland will be at the Community Center for the dance available for photos and for youth to meet.
Ultimately, the dance is all about keeping alive the fundraiser in Sharpe's memory, and to help the American Cancer Society raise money in the continued search for a cure.