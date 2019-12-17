New Jacksonville State University graduates were sent on their way into the wider world with good advice from a pair of local alum who came back to their alma mater to speak to the fall class.
JSU reported that they invited a father-daughter pair graduates from Cedartown to deliver the keynote address for the Fall 2019 class held on Saturday morning, December 14 at the Alabama school.
Senior partner Bill Lundy of the Parker and Lundy Law Firm and Chief Judge of the Tallapoosa Juvenile Court Circuit, Laura Lundy Wheale, together spoke to the graduates and crowd of 5,000 on the campus.
“Bill Lundy and Judge Wheale are accomplished graduates of JSU and we were honored to have them speak,” said JSU Alumni Director Kaci Ogle and Interim President Don Killingsworth. “We are always proud of our graduates who make their mark in their chosen profession. Bill and Laura, father daughter, reflect the generational appeal of JSU. Cedartown has traditionally been an important community of JSU graduates too. Their message to our graduates was well received and true: JSU will prepare you for any career choice, and to complete anywhere in the world.”
Both told the 2019 JSU graduates to pursue their dreams no matter what anyone thinks and to live a life of passion and service to others.
“If you would have told me 38 years ago when I graduated JSU that I would be on stage with my daughter delivering the keynote address, I wouldn’t have believed it. I loved my time at JSU, both on the football field and in class,” said Lundy. He was a great honor to be able to speak.
“I am thankful to JSU as a former Gamecock tennis player and student and for the foundation I received,” Wheale said.
He is an 1981 graduate, and Wheale is a member of the Class of 2010.