Local animal lovers came out to show their support and see the latest fashions from a Rockmart business during a recent event at the Cherokee Country Club in Cedartown. GG’s Boutique and Salon — owned by Ginger Sanford — hosted the second annual fashion show at the club on March 17 for the “Fashion Fur Friends” event held this year to benefit the Cedartown Humane Society.
During the luncheon, models strolled among the tables wearing the latest designs all available at GG’s, and Precious Paws brought along three pups to walk the runway, furry models Dudley, Holly and Princess. The event was sponsored by Miguel Cruz of Auto Zone, Kellie Taylor of Precious Paws, Mike Hunter of Cruise Planners and Cherokee Golf and CC.
A raffle prize of a Monat Gift Basket donated by June Dingler and Becky Sweat was won by Jan Isbell. The Grand Raffle prize donated by GG’s Boutique and Salon was won by Leah Ennis.
Door prizes and table centerpieces were made possible by donations from Morgan Hardware and Cherokee Golf and Country Club, AutoZone, Precious Paws, Travel Planners, Ed’s Cleaners, Classy Critters, Solace Salon, Brave Sparrow, The Vase, Zorba’s, Barnes and Noble, El Nopal, Ideal Bakery, Teresa Lee,K-9 Grooming, Pirkles Deli, Smith and Lockwood, Perch, and the Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia..
Rebecca Rood donated her services and provided photographs of the event.
“We gratefully thank the committee members, Cory Huskins, Ginger Sanford, Charlotte Harrison, Janice Kinney, Joanne Burke, Carol Casey, Beth Spears, Norma Debo, Mary Hannah, Beam Sutton and Martha Bell,” a press release from the organization stated. “Of course it would not have been possible without our models: Jamie Chandler, Norma Debo, Molly Edwards, Nancy Gunn, Beth Hitchcock, Jan Isbell, Lee Lane, Andrea McKelvey and Robin Ragsdale.”
The Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society accepted the proceeds of $1,900.