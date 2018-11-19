While the Rockmart Farmers Market may be on its annual two-week Thanksgiving break, its return on December 6 promises updated food and experiences for all. Alongside new management, the market officially began its annual Holiday Market, and local artists and craft makers will be selling their goods every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m. on Water Street.
Those interested in selling crafts or art pieces at the market can visit http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/holiday-market-vendor-application for more information. The application fee is $5; the vendor fee is $10 per week.
Those interested in buying or selling should hurry because the market will return to farmer goods only starting on Dec. 21. Past Holiday Markets have seen vendors selling the likes of Christmas decorations, paintings, clothing, clay items, and much more.
While the market is undergoing changes, patrons can rest assured knowing the Georgia Fresh for Less Program through Wholesome Wave is still going strong by offering food stamp participants an opportunity to double the money spent on farmer's goods. Cooking classes are also still being held at least once per month, and late-fall, early-winter produce is abundant.
Those looking for more information on the various vendors, classes, and events can visit http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/.