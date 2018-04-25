Those interested in the future of local produce may consider stopping by the Rockmart Farmers Market Stakeholders Meeting. Slated for May 24 at 6:30 p.m., Farmers Market Executive Director Shonna Kirkpatrick will be detailing her plans for 2018 and recapping on the success of last year’s market.
“To be held inside the Rockmart theatre on Elm Street, locals can get farm fresh hors d’oeuvres and learn more about the success from last year, the view for this year, and exciting future plans for the entire community,” Kirkpatrick explained. “Also, now is the time for farmers and local food producers to send in their application for the upcoming market season. Stop by the market for an application or check out the website.”
Those interested in signing up can visit www.RockmartFarmersMarket.com.
Along with applications, Market Season 2018 is just around the corner, and the staff is offering locals free plants, free recipes, and good times.
“Market Season 2018 begins May 3,” Kirkpatrick said. “Come to the market and get a free radish plant to grown at home, check out the cooking demo, and celebrate the opening of Market Season 2018. There are a lot of exciting events planned for our main market season including a ‘Farm To You BBQ,’ on June 21, the ‘Lettuce Cook For You’ planned for the third week of July, August, and September, and finally our ‘Farm to Table Dinner’ schedule for October 6. Tickets are available for pre-purchase, but for now, saves the dates and plan to attend.”
Those interested in herbal products are in luck because new vendor Radical Roots is offering multi-purpose plant-made goods.
“Radical Roots makes herbal products including tinctures and herbal extracts, along with bath and beauty products,” Kirkpatrick said. “All the regulars are here with fresh mushrooms, pimento cheese, plenty of pork, beef, chicken, and lamb along with canned goods and baked goods. There are plenty of surprises at market as well, so no one ever know what they will find.”
Those interested in stopping by can visit The Rockmart Farmers Market from 2 through 6 p.m. every Thursday on Water Street.