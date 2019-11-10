Christmas is right around the corner, and thanks to the Rockmart Farmers Market’s annual Holiday Market, locals can shop for presents in the comfort of downtown Rockmart every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m.
The regular produce and meat vendors are still there each week, but as of October, they’ve been joined by vendors such as Shai’s Creations and Owl Always Love You who’ve been selling jewelry, hand-stitched Christmas ornaments, wooden and clay holiday decorations, and other products.
The Holiday Market will last until later in December when the market takes their annual two-week break, so those interested in shopping are encouraged to stop by.
There are still vendor slots open, so those interested in applying can find more information by visiting http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/holiday-market-vendor-application.
Those looking to take home some food can still forward to vendors such as That Foreign Chick’s Bakery, Sand Creek Farm, Morning Glory Farm, and many others who are selling everything from honey to produce.
A full list of vendors who appear at the Rockmart Farmers Market can be found by visiting http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/vendor-list-blog.
Patrons can also take advantage of the Georgia Fresh for Less Program through Wholesome Wave by doubling food stamps up to $50 at the market. This means customers can get more food at half the cost, and it goes along way in helping local farmers.
While the market has taken a hiatus from cooking classes in recent months, Market Director Melinda King expressed interest in recruiting a volunteer to host future courses.
Those interested in teaching local youth the ins and outs of cooking healthy dishes can speak with King at the market or by contacting her through the website.
Regular produce vendors are also still being recruited year-round. There is a small fee to participate, but those looking to make some extra money off their food are welcome to apply.
Updates to the market can also be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/rockmartfarmersmarket/.