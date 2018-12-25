The Rockmart Farmers Market recently began its annual three week holiday break, and while patrons will have to wait until January 17 to shop again, the market will return with all of the vendors, produce, and cooking classes that locals have come to love.
The market doesn't have another break scheduled until next year's Thanksgiving hiatus, and returning later in January means more winter produce should be available.
Lovers of broccoli, Brussels Sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, celery, sweet potatoes, pears, and more can visit Water Street from 2 through 6 p.m. on the day of its return-- and every Thursday on the same schedule afterward.
Those looking to buy crafts and art work will have to wait until next year's Holiday Market, however. The event, which saw its final market on December 21, invited artists and other non-food vendors to sell goods alongside farmers each week.
Rockmart’s Farmers Market will return to its original form when it returns, but there is still plenty to look forward to.
The Fresh for Less program will continue to help those in need by doubling money spent with food stamps, and those interested can exchange EBT for tokens at the front desk.
Cooking classes are still being held on a monthly basis, and those interested in learning the ins and outs of making winter themed dishes can visit http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/upcoming-classes for details on upcoming events.
While each class sports an average fee of $5.50, scholarships may be available for those who apply.
The market currently operates under the major sponsorship of Floyd Medical Center, but many other local businesses have contributed sponsorship as well.
More information about the market and its happenings can be found at https://www.facebook.com/rockmartfarmersmarket.