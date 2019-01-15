The Rockmart Farmers Market is wrapping up its annual three-week holiday break, and with its return this Thursday, patrons will once again be able to get their fill of produce, meats, sweets, and various other foods every week for the rest of the year.
The market doesn't have another break scheduled until next year's Thanksgiving hiatus, and returning later in January means more winter produce should be available.
Lovers of broccoli, Brussels Sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, celery, sweet potatoes, pears, and more can visit Water Street from 2 through 6 p.m. on the day of its return-- and every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m. afterward.
The Fresh for Less program continues to help those in need by doubling money spent with food stamps, and those interested can exchange EBT for tokens at the front desk.
Cooking classes are still being held on a monthly basis, and those interested in learning the ins and outs of making winter themed dishes can visit http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/upcoming-classes for details on upcoming events.
While each class sports an average fee of $5.50, scholarships may be available for those who apply. The most recent courses taught youth the ins and outs of making apple cider donut muffins and homemade hot chocolate.
The market currently operates under the major sponsorship of Floyd Medical Center, but many other local businesses have contributed sponsorship as well.
More information about the market and its happenings can be found at http://www.facebook.com/rockmartfarmersmarket.