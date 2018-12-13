Fully refreshed and restocked, the Rockmart Farmers Market is back in businesses following its annual two-week Thanksgiving break.
The market officially began its annual Holiday Market shortly before the hiatus, and local artists and craft makers will be selling their goods every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m. on Water Street.
Those interested in buying or selling should hurry because the market will return to farmer goods only starting on December 21. Past Holiday Markets have seen vendors selling the likes of Christmas decorations, paintings, clothing, clay items, and much more.
Those interested in selling crafts or art pieces at the market can visit http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/holiday-market-vendor-application for more information. The application fee is $5; the vendor fee is $10 per week.
“We've got a wooden pen maker with really intricate metal work,” staff Heather Davis said. “We've got a clothing maker who does tie-dye holiday shirts and clothing, we've got a crafter who paints signs and home décor stuff, and then we've got someone else who makes gift boxes, candies, and just holiday gifts.”
The mentioned vendors are slated to first appear at the Dec. 13 market, so those interested should consider stopping by.
A three-week break is currently planned for the upcoming holidays, so patrons should stay tuned for more information on absentee dates.
While the market is undergoing changes, patrons can rest assured knowing the Georgia Fresh for Less Program through Wholesome Wave is still going strong by offering food stamp participants an opportunity to double the money spent on farmer's goods. Cooking classes are also still being held at least once per month, and late-fall, early-winter produce is abundant.
Floyd Medical Center currently sits as the market's only major sponsor, but many smaller, local businesses have offered sponsorship towards the market.