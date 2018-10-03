Grab a seat next to your neighbors or friends and feast on the best of the best the city has to offer by buying a ticket to this Saturday’s Farm to Table event.
Hosted by the Rockmart Farmers Market, Marble Street will become a banquet hall home to a massive dinner made with locally produced ingredients and prepared by market executive director Shonna Kirkpatrick.
Individual tickets are $60; party tickets are $225 for a group of 6. Patrons aren't just buying the meal, however, because the event starts at 5 p.m. with a farm tour hosted by Footehills Farmhouse. Fresh appetizers will be provided while patrons see how and where many of their meal's ingredients originate.
“We invite all Polk County residents to sit at a gorgeous 200-foot table that will line Marble Street in beautiful historic downtown Rockmart,” Kirkpatrick said. “There'll be mismatched china, twinkling lights, live music, a silent auction, and great conversation with family and friends.
Dinner will be headlined by fresh fermented kraut with duck egg and sourdough toasts, stuffed sweet Georgia candy roasters, garlic herb beef, chicken halves with muscadine thyme sauce, smoked root vegetables, marinated kale salad with edible flowers and lemon honey dressing, and locally made herbal soda and tea. These dishes will be made from ingredients offered by Spreading Oaks Farm, Sand Creek Farm, That Foreign Chick's Bakery, Footehill Farmhouse, Bella Vita Mushrooms, Fitzgereald Fruit Farm, Timberland Farm, Five Cedars Farm, and Morning Glory Farm.
Two-types of okra, quail eggs with mustard and proscuttio, local cheese toasts with herbs and fruit preserves, and herb water will be served as appetizers during the 5 p.m. farm tour.
These dishes will be made from ingredients provided by Footehill Farmhouse, Sand Creek Farms, Dewey Roberts, That Foreign Chick's Bakery, Morning Glory Farm, and Chef Suga.
Desert finishes the evening with various freshly baked cookies, apple crumb cake, carrot cake, and locally roasted coffee made possible by Chick N' Scratch, South Marble Coffee House, and That Foreign Chick's Bakery.
The event has been made possible through the county's faithful customers and the market's sponsors. Floyd Medical Center currently sits at a major sponsor, but businesses Now and Then, Chick N' Scratch, Triangle Foods, Soli's, South Marble Coffee House, and Dallas Chiropractic Life Center now offer help, too.
Those interested in meeting some of the vendors who may help with the dinner can visit the Rockmart Farmers Market every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m. on Water Street.