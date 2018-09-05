Grab a seat next to your neighbors or friends and feast on the best of the best the city has to offer by buying a ticket to the October 6 Farm to Table event.
Hosted by the Rockmart Farmers Market, Marble Street will become a banquet hall home to a massive dinner made with locally produced ingredients and prepared by cooks who call the area home.
The menu is still being created, but patrons can expect both meat and produce options on their plates.
Individual tickets are $60; party tickets are $225 for a group of 6.
Patrons aren't just buying the meal, however, because the event starts at 5 p.m. with a farm tour hosted by Footehills Farmhouse. Fresh appetizers will be provided while patrons see how and where many of the ingredients originate.
“We invite all Polk County residents to sit at a gorgeous 200-foot table that will line Marble Street in beautiful historic downtown Rockmart,” market executive director Shonna Kirkpatrick said. “There'll be mismatched china, twinkling lights, live music, a silent auction, and great conversation with family and friends.
The event has been made possible through the county's faithful customers and the market's sponsors.
Floyd Medical Center currently sits at a major sponsor, but businesses Now and Then, Chick N' Scratch, Triangle Foods, Soli's, South Marble Coffee House, and Dallas Chiropractic Life Center now offer help, too.
Those interested in meeting some of the vendors who may help with the dinner can visit the Rockmart Farmers Market every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m. on Water Street.