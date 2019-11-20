Are you a high school student who likes to create art or do you know one who does? Then check out the 2020 Georgia Farm Bureau High School Art Contest! The state winner will receive $250, two state runners-up receive $150 each, and 10 district winners will each receive $100.
The contest is open to all public, private and homeschool students in 9th through 12th grades. Finished artwork must be on 8.5 x 11-inch white paper and should be created in the colors black, white and gray. Contestants may use a variety of media to create their artwork including graphite, charcoal, pastel, chalk, colored pencil, pen-and-ink, ballpoint pen or mixed media appropriate for printing.
Only one entry per person. Multiple entries will be disqualified. Previous state winners are not eligible.
Polk County Farm Bureau encourages students to enter the contest. The winner of the Polk County Farm Bureau Art Contest will receive $50 for 1st place and $25 for 2nd and 3rd place.
“The purpose of the Farm Bureau Art Contest is to encourage students to creatively explore Georgia agriculture and increase their knowledge of the contributions it makes to our lives. Georgia farmers produce a wide variety of crops and livestock including poultry, beef cattle, dairy, cotton, peanuts, timber, pecans, blueberries and many other fruits and vegetables,” said Polk County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Chairman Joan Mitchell.
Between the crops Georgia farmers grow and the jobs agriculture creates to harvest, process and transport these crops, agriculture contributed $73.7 billion to Georgia’s economy in 2017, according to the UGA College of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences.
Drawings will be judged on 1) how well the artwork represents modern agriculture found in Polk County or Georgia and 2) artistic merit. To enter the contest, students should contact the Polk County Farm Bureau for an official entry form and contest rules. All entries must be received at the Polk County Farm Bureau office by February 28, 2020.
The Polk County Farm Bureau Art Contest winner will be entered
in the Georgia Farm Bureau District 3 competition. The district winner will receive a cash prize of $100. The 10 GFB district winners will compete for the state prize of $250 cash. Two runners-up will each receive $150 cash. All entries must be officially submitted by the Polk County Farm Bureau to the Georgia Farm Bureau home office.
Students must be willing to allow Georgia Farm Bureau to reprint copies of their drawings. The winning artwork becomes the property of Georgia Farm Bureau and will be printed in a calendar distributed by Georgia Farm Bureau to promote agriculture. The Georgia Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee coordinates the contest. For more information, contact the Polk County Farm Bureau office at 770-748-5641.
Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization. Its volunteer members participate in local, state and national activities to promote agriculture to their non-farming neighbors. GFB offers its members a wide variety of benefits, including insurance, but enrollment in any of the member benefits is optional and not a requirement for membership.