The Cedartown and Rockmart libraries have a new book on the shelves worth a read thanks to the donation made by one local organization.
The Polk County Farm Bureau office manager Sue Cuzzort made stops by the two libraries and carried with her copies of “John Deere That’s Who.”
The history of the life of John Deere by Tracy Nelson Maurer with illustrations by Tim Zeltner recounts how a young blacksmith from Vermont was able to make his mark on American history.
Deere later moved to Illinois where he put his mind and muscles to work as a blacksmith after he struggled to plow through the thick, rich soil they called gumbo.
His invention of the steel plow that sliced through the thick prairie soil would change agriculture and launch Deere & Co., who continues to make outdoor implements of all kinds used in farming and home life since the mid-1800s.
Maurer’s book tells much more of Deere’s story in an illustrated format easy for readers young and old to understand, and are available at both libraries in Polk County today.
“We hope that everyone will check this great book out and read it,” Cuzzort said.
The books were donated by Georgia Farm Bureau Foundation.