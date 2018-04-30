Middle school students won cash prizes for their winning essays submitted to the Polk County Farm Bureau for their annual contest.
The contest sponsored by the Farm Bureau annually saw some 45 entries submitted from school students at Cedartown and Rockmart Middle schools. “We would like to say thank you to all the students that participated,” Farm Bureau representatives said in a press release announcing the winners. “ There were so many great essays that were entered in the contest. It was difficult for judges to select.”
Those outside judges named Maryann Earwood the winner, and she received a $50 cash prize for her essay. Second and third place cash prizes of $25 went to Heather Eidson and Megan Clanton respectively.