The Polk County Farm Bureau received a lot of entries from local student artists this year, and have finally crowned their winners.
The annual art contest sponsored by the Farm Bureau received 76 entries from Cedartown and Rockmart High School students, and out of those entries named three students as winners this year.
“We would like to say thank you to all the students that participated,” representatives from the Farm Bureau said in a press release announcing the winners. “There were so many great drawings that were entered in the contest; it was difficult for judges to select.”
Judges from outside of Polk County voted and selected the winners, with Jaci Davis getting a first place win and a $50 cash prize. Second and third place winners Guillermo Aguilar and Samuel Pollard respectively won $25 each in cash.