DALTON - The Honorable Allen Wigington, chief Pickens County magistrate judge, was elected chair of the Highland Rivers Health governing board at the board's regular meeting in June.
His one-year term as chair began July 1, the start of the agency's 2020 fiscal year. Wigington has severed as board chair several times in the past, most recently during the 2017 fiscal year, which ran from July 2016 through June 2017.
Other officers elected for FY20 include Polk County board member Bill Fann, Cedartown city manager, as vice chair; Polk County board member and outgoing Rockmart City Council member Sherman Ross as secretary; and new Bartow County board member Chris Mosley, CEO of Cartersville Medical Center, as treasurer.
The governing board also welcomed three new members. In addition to Mosley, new members include Paulding County representative Steve Grimsley, deputy Paulding County clerk/administrative assistant; and Haralson County representative Karen Sparks, a retired clinical nurse who in the past worked with Tanner Health System.
"The Highland Rivers Health governing board is a vital part of our overall agency and has an important role in administrative and fiscal oversight, as well as providing crucial linkages to the communities we serve," said Highland Rivers Health CEO Melanie Dallas. "We are very fortunate to have Judge Wigington back as chair of our board and are excited to welcome three outstanding new board members."
Highland Rivers' governing board includes a representative from every county in the agency's 12-county service area (with two representatives from both Floyd and Polk counties) who are appointed by each county's board of commissioners. The board has four officers (chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer) who are selected by board members, and two standing committees: corporate compliance and finance. Members serve three-year terms and terms are staggered to ensure continuity of governance.
The board includes several individuals who have family members with mental illness, addictive disease or developmental disabilities, and includes representatives from the judicial system, family services, private industry, law enforcement, local government and healthcare, among others.
The Highland Rivers governing board meets every other month, six times each year. All FY20 meetings will be held at Highland Rivers' Bartow Recovery and Wellness Center, 650 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy., Cartersville, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The finance and compliance committees meet at 9:30 a.m., prior to the full board meeting. All board meetings are open to the public and are announced in advance.