Information is being sought on a suspect in a theft of a dirt bike that was a favorite ride for a child in the Rockmart area.
The parents of four-year-old Easton Norris are asking for help in locating the child's dirt bike stolen on April 19 off the family's carport at their home on Old Cedartown Road in Rockmart. The overnight theft late last week occurred at 4:18 a.m., the family reported.
Anyone with information about getting the dirt bike returned can contact 770-543-9769 or 770-856-4446.
"Help us get our dirt bike back for our baby!" father Ryan Norris said in a message to the Standard Journal.
The family did report the dirt bike stolen to local police as well.