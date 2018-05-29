A Popham will still be looking over the eyes of locals within the family-owned and operated office in Cedartown.
Dr. Ray Popham might have hung up his hat, but his son Dr. John Popham is now up and running in the office as of this month, with his first customer being another Cedartown business owner, Jamie Morris.
A native of Cedartown, Bulldog alum and graduate of both the University of Georgia and most recently the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, he joins a legacy of eye specialists.
His grandfather was the late Dr. B.E. Popham Sr., and along with his father, his uncle B.E. Popham Jr., his great grandfather, Dr. A.O. Yoe, all serve or served as optometrists.
Popham is married to Paige Morgan Popham.
He joined 133 graduates with a Doctor of Optometry degree this year from Southern College of Optometry, and Magna Cum Laude and Beta Sigma Kappa, a designation for students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement.
The sign might say Dr. Ray Popham on the storefront at 206 Main St., their office nestled behind Holloway Park in Cedartown. Dr. Ray Popham might stop by for a visit here and there, but it is his son now overlooking the eyes of area residents.
Call the office at 770-748-2443 for more information about making an appointment.