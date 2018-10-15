Spend the day earning prizes, competing in a softball tournament, getting festive designs painted on the face, and helping families prepare for Christmas during an upcoming Rockmart event this weekend.
This Saturday marks the third annual Family Fun Day coming up on Saturday, October 20 at Rockmart's Nathan Dean Sports Complex from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.
Hosted by Mending Hearts of Rockmart, money raised through the day's numerous activities will go directly towards the Christmas Blessing Program that helps needy families and foster children wake up to surprises on December 25.
The Mending Hearts of Rockmart at large also helps families rebuild their lives after crisis situations such as home fires, job loss, loss of a wage earner, and many more unfortunate scenarios.
“Kids can come to the event for free, they can play all the games for free, and the prizes are free,” organizer April Cantrell said. “The softball tournament will cost $250 a team, but it will contribute to the non-profit. Families can also watch for free.”
Those wishing to contribute can spend money on crafts, vendors, food trucks, and much more. Free carnival-style games and activities will also be offered during the 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. event, and those interested in selling their own items can still register booths for the day.
“Local businesses and vendors can still sign up for $40,” Cantrell said. “Every single booth needs a carnival-style game, but we'll provide the prizes.”
Those looking to help the program further can contact Cantrell at aprilcantrell@mendingheartsofrockmart.com for more information on volunteering, registering a softball team, or becoming a vendor.
“It's definitely a fun-filled family day that's not gonna cost you an arm and a leg,” Cantrell said.
More information about the Mending Hearts of Rockmart can be found at https://www.mendingheartsofrockmart.com. The group has helped families in need in numerous ways.
“Not only did we help kids, but we've paid a few power bills,” the organizer explained. “We have a website where people can donate monetarily or otherwise. Once we have families, we will post what we need in case they want to adopt one.”