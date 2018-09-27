Spend the day earning prizes, competing in a softball tournament, getting face paintings, and helping families prepare for Christmas by attending the third annual Family Fun Day coming October 20 at Rockmart's Nathan Dean Sports Complex.
Hosted by Mending Hearts of Rockmart, money raised through the day's numerous activities will go directly towards the Christmas Blessing Program that helps needy families and foster children by ensuring they have surprises waiting for them on December 25.
Those wishing to contribute can spend money on crafts, vendors, food trucks, and much more. Free carnival-style games and activities will also be offered during the 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. event, and those wishing to show off their volleyball skills can do so for free, too.
Those looking to help the program further can contact April Cantrell at Aprilcantrell@mendingheartsofrockmart.com for more information.