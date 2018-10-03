Family and friends wished to announce the joy and excitement they had over the past 100 years enjoying the life of Louise Crowley, who celebrated a century in Cedartown this past week at Cedar Valley Nursing and Rehab.
Crowley is a resident and native of Cedartown, and in addition to raising a family, she also previously worked at Woolen Mills and Goodyear.
Quilting, crocheting, and planting flowers were a few of her pastime hobbies.
Terry, Crowley’s nephew, shared his favorite memory of playing with her son, David, on Sunday afternoons and watching the Yankee’s game with his aunt.
Crowley’s sister, Georgia, reminisced on the confidence, great sense of humor, and zest for adventure she shared over the years.
Crowley continues to have that spark.
She proclaimed during a celebration last week that “I know I’m pretty because I see it in the glass and see it for myself.”
A century worth of life experiences brings with it wisdom and insight that was tapped into by asking Louise questions…
What is the secret to reaching your 100th birthday?
She simply replied “By just getting there”.
And how has the world changed over the last 100 years?
“The world doesn’t change, its people that change," Crowley said.
Celebrations for Crowley’s birthday were held on her birthday, which was on Monday, Oct. 1.