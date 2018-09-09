Leaves are finally changing colors and the produce available at the Rockmart farmers market is changing alongside the seasons. In only two weeks, fall produce will start to become available, and a few favorite items will say farewell.
“Fall crops are in the ground, peas are in harvest, muscadines are on the vine, and second crops of summer veggies are beginning to make it to market,” executive director Shonna Kirkpatrick said.
The last of the peaches are being sold, but apples, cauliflower, pears, sweet potatoes, and more are growing strong. Sweets, meats, jams, jellies, and other bakery foods are offered nearly year round, and there are benefits to help purchase the foods.
Patrons can take advantage of the double SNAP feature. The Rockmart Farmers Market will double EBT up to $50, so those in need can leave with double the food for half the cost. Tokens can be collected by visiting Kirkpatrick or another employee at the venue's front table
There are also non-food products that use fall items. Whether soaps or oils, the market offers healthy, useful goods designed for everything from skin health to energy boosting.
“Footehills Farmhouse has figs, okra, fresh herbs, and has been busy creating new spice mixes and a new pumpkin soap,” Kirkpatrick said. “Quiet Acres and Bella Vita Mushrooms are both between crops and will be back as soon as things finish growing.”
The goods are available every Thursday from 2 through 6 p.m. on Rockmart's Water St. Many more vendors, cooking classes, and events can be found thanks to the sponsorship of Floyd Medical Center, Now and Then, Chick N' Scratch, Triangle Foods, Soli's, South Marble Coffee House, and Dallas Chiropractic Life Center.
Sponsors are still being accepted, and those interested in can visit http://www.rockmartfarmersmarket.com/find-us/ to contact Kirkpatrick. Only two major sponsors will be accepted at any given time, and the business must promote healthy living and community improvement to be accepted.