Teams of all ages in fall league recreation baseball continue to battle it out on the baseball diamond in recent weeks. Check out the photos provided by Gail Conner from several local teams in the past days.
Most Popular
Articles
- Report: Woman beaten with golf club in Rome High parking lot
- Fatal wreck shuts down Ga. 140, power temporarily cut
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday November 3, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Friday, NOv. 2, 8 a.m.
- Report: Man shot at car then threw gun out window
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Sunday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m.
- Rome man dies in single-car wreck on Turkey Mountain Road
- Rome man killed in Friday wreck