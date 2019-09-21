The Polk County Cattlemen’s Association was proud to be host for the Polk County Fair Livestock Show! The Polk County Fair is put on by the Cedartown Exchange Club each year.
We were very excited to have 42 exhibitors with 49 calves entered to compete in Showmanship, Breed Classes, and Junior and Senior Opens Classes. This Show draws competitors for all over the region allowing them the opportunity to compete and exhibit their calf projects.
Following is a breakdown of the show winners:
Showmanship – Grades 5 – 8
Class 1: 1st place – Sammy Huey, Randolph Co., AL; 2nd place – Rhyder Smith, Polk County; 3rd place – Lauren Wood, Rockmart FFA
Class 2: 1st place – Baylor Johnson, Gordon County; 2nd place – Trace Williams, Rockmart FFA; 3rd place – Luke Wood, Rockmart FFA
Class 3: 1st place – Emma Barber, Rockmart 4H; 2nd place — Micah Smith, Polk Rockmart FFA; 3rd place – Sam Crump, Gordon Co. 4H
Showmanship – Grades 9 – 10
Class 1: 1st place: Lillyan Robinson, Polk County; 2nd place – Justin Oxenreider, Rockmart FFA; 3rd place – McKenzy Gibson, Polk County
Class 2: 1st place – Cate Gilbert, Floyd Co. 4H; 2nd place – Kylee Puckett, Polk County; 3rd place – Zoe Melyn Graves, Rockmart FFA
Class 3: 1st place – Joshua Carr, Gordon Co; 2nd place – Brylee Farmer, Polk County; 3rd place – Riley Holbert, Floyd Co. 4H
Showmanship – Grades 11 – 12
Class 1: 1st place – Tate Smith, Rockmart FFA; Anslee Williams, Rockmart FFA; 3rd place – Lindsey Jones, Polk County
Class2: 1st place – Emily Kidd, Rockmart FFA; 2nd place – Rosangles Bunce, Rockmart FFA; 3rd place – Alec White, Rockmart FFA
Class 3: 1st place – Brent McDaniel, Gordon Co.; 2nd place – Andrea Guzman, Rockmart FFA; 3rd place – Ricky Gilbert, Floyd 4H
Division A: British Breeds
Class 1: 1st place – Riley Holbert, Floyd 4H; 2nd place – Tate Smith, Rockmart FFA; 3rd place Sam Crump, Gordon Co. 4H
Class 2: 1st place – Brent McDaniel, Gordon Co.; 2nd place- Joshua Carr, Gordon Co.; 3rd place – Sammy Huey, Randolph Co., AL
Class 3: 1st place – Brylee Farmer, Polk County; 2nd place – Anslee Williams, RMS FFA; 3rd place – Emma Barber, Rockmart 4H
Division A Championship
Grand Champion – Brent McDaniel, Gordon Co.
Reserve Champion – Joshua Carr, Gordon Co.
3rd place – Sammy Huey, Randolph Co., AL
Division B: European Breeds (Class & Championship)
1st place & Grand Champion – Baylor Johnson, Gordon Co.
2nd place & Reserve Champion – Brent McDaniel, Gordon Co.
3rd place – Joshua Carr, Gordon Co.
Division C: Commercial Breeds
Class 1: 1st place – Brent McDaniel, Gordon Co.; 2nd place – Rosangles Bunce, Rockmart FFA; 3rd place – Alec White, Rockmart FFA
Class 2: 1st place – Sammy Huey, Randolph Co., AL; 2nd place – Andrea Guzman, Rockmart FFA; 3rd place – Kylee Puckett, Polk County
Class 3: 1st place – Clayton Arnold, Rockmart FFA; 2nd place – Luke Wood, Rockmart FFA; 3rd place – Lindsey Jones, Polk County
Class 4: 1st place – Lillyan Robinson, Rockmart FFA; 2nd place – McKenzy Gibson, Polk County; 3rd place – Ammison Hatch, Rockmart FFA
Class 5: 1st place – Rhyder Smith, Polk Co.; 2nd place – Trista Cheatwood, Cedartown FFA; 3rd – Karlie Coman, Cedartown FFA
Steer – Light: 1st place – Sammy Huey, Randolph Co, AL
Division C Championship
Grand Champion – Brent McDaniel, Gordon Co.
Reserve Champion – Sammy Huey, Randolph Co., AL
3rd place – Lillyan Robinson, Rockmart FFA
Junior Open
1st place – Rhyder Smith, Polk County; 2nd place – Ava Crump, Gordon Co.
Junior Showmanship
1st place – Rhyder Smith, Polk County; 2nd place – Ava Crump, Gordon Co.
Senior Open
1st place – Madison Atkins; 2nd place – Robert Deal
Steer – 1st place – Trace Williams
Senior Showmanship
1st place – Trace Williams; 2nd place – Robert Deal; 3rd place – Madison Atkins
Champions
Supreme Champion Heifer: Brent Mcdaniel, Gordon County
Grand Champion Heifer: Baylor Johnson, Gordon County
Reserve Champion Heifer: Joshua Carr, Gordon County