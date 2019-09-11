The Polk County Fair kicked off this year with thrilling rides, passionate entertainment acts, and plenty of classic fair food, and while severe rain ended the festivities early, Polk locals still managed to have a good time.
It wasn't until around 8 p.m. that officials stopped letting patrons into the fairgrounds, and even after the rain picked up, locals could be seen staying inside to chat with local non-profits, checking out art pieces, or simply getting to know one another.
Those looking forward to the fair shouldn't have to worry about weather getting in the way again, and the fun is still slated to continue all week. The fair is set for 5 through 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 5 through 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Polk County Fairgrounds-- off Highway 278 next to Cedartown Bypass.
Different events and discounts are available depending on when locals choose to attend.
Wednesday is veterans and first responders night, and officials from the American Legion Honor Guard will be on stage at 6 p.m. The Chosen Generation dancers will take the stage at 6:30 p.m., and Hunter Chastain will take the stage at 7 p.m.
Thursday is being sponsored by Trammel Lawn Care for Senior Night, and locals can look forward to the 6 p.m. livestock show sponsored by the Polk County Cattleman’s Association. Stage shows include Bianca Rodriguez at 6 p.m., Elvis at 7 p.m., and McPherson Street at 8 p.m.
Friday's fair is being sponsored by Gammon, McFall, and Villarreal. Stage shows include Emily McDonald and Friends at 6 p.m., Unchained at 7 p.m., and Little Known Letter at 8 p.m.
Saturday is sponsored by Smith and Miller Funeral Home in Cedartown and is the last chance for locals to have fair fun. Stage shows include appearances from the XC Idol finalists at 6 p.m. and TJ Cochran at 8 p.m. Locals should make sure to vote for their favorite finalist before the winner is selected.