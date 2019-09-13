The third day of the Polk County Fair continued the fun for locals, and while there were still plenty of rides and games, one of the main attractions proved to be the cattle show. The event, sponsored by the Polk County Cattleman’s Association, saw youth judged both on their showmanship and their ability to work with their animal.
First, second, and third place ribbons were given to participants in each of the various classes, and those who placed well were the ones who had clearly spent a lot of time with their cow, were quick to set up, and knew how to position the animal.
Cattle shows also see the live stock judged on their appearance, so a prize winning cow is one that has been fed appropriately and is well taken care of in general. More information about cattle shows and the Polk County Cattleman’s Association can be found by visiting https://www.polkgacattlemen.org/.
Those who missed out on the show can still look forward to the fair, and there's something different going on each day for returning patrons. Locals can still visit from 5 p.m. through 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Polk County Fairgrounds-- off Highway 278 next to Cedartown Bypass.
Friday's fair is being sponsored by Gammon, McFall, and Villarreal. Stage shows include Emily McDonald and Friends at 6 p.m., Unchained at 7 p.m., and Little Known Letter at 8 p.m.
Saturday is sponsored by Smith and Miller Funeral Home in Cedartown and is the last chance for locals to have fair fun. Stage shows include appearances from the XC Idol finalists at 6 p.m. and TJ Cochran at 8 p.m. Locals should make sure to vote for their favorite finalist before the winner is selected.
Classic rides such as the Ferris wheel are back, and carnival games offer those both young and old a chance to win prizes such as massive stuffed animals and goldfish. Children's rides offer a more relaxing experience for those not quite ready to take on the bigger attractions.
The fair also provides an opportunity to look at award-winning art, view competitive horticulture, and stock up on some locally produced merch. Regardless of how locals spend their time, there's plenty of funnel cakes, fries, sodas, and deep fried treats to keep them well-fed.
For these events and more, considering visiting the fair and supporting the Cedartown Exchange Club and their efforts to return money into the Polk County community year after year. The Exchange Club has four main goals in the forms of preventing child abuse, youth programs, community service, and Americanism. Money earned from fundraisers goes to local high school seniors as scholarships, and sponsorships are for organizations such as Our House Battered Women Shelter, Boy Scouts, Parkinson's Walk, Cedartown Performing Arts Commission children's program, Law Officer of the Year, and many more. More information about the fair and the club can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Exchange-Club-of-Cedartown-1595905767378165/ or https://www.cedartownexchangeclub.com/.