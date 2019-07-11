F.H.F. Hair Design and other local businesses including the Waffle House in Cedartown are once again partnering together to provide a bright start to the school year for children in the community.
The organization's Free Back to School Haircuts Day is now in its ninth year, and is coming up once again on July 30 for youth ages 5 through 18.
The annual event will be held at the salon owned by local stylist Hal Floyd from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and he's asking those interested in participating to call for appointments ahead of time.
Chidrel will also get to enjoy free grilled hot dogs, a bounce house and face painting as part of the day, and have an opportunity to gather free supplies.
Along with the free haircuts, Floyd is asking those who want to help to donate school supplies to be handed out to youth during the event.
Those interested in dropping of donations can do so at Polk County Courthouse No. 2., Bradford Drugs and Gifts, Morgan Chiropractic and Waffle House.
The salon is also partnering with Waffle House to raffle off some special prizes as well. For just $5 each, local residents have a chance at a $350 gift basket that includes hair and nail services from F.H.F. Hair Design along with Waffle House merchandise.
Raffle tickets can be purchased up until July 30, and the drawing will be held on August 2. All money raised by the raffle will go toward the purchase of additional school supplies.
Find tickets at either the salon or the restaurant for sale now.
Those interested in more information and to make an appointment ahead of time can call 678-901-0643.