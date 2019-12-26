Hal Floyd and the staff at F.H.F. Hair Design worked hard with local partners to make sure that children in Polk County were able to celebrate a Merry Christmas and enjoy the coming new year with plenty of gifts to go around.
"Every year we team up with Community of Hope to give our local Polk County children a Christmas that they wish for," Floyd wrote in a release. "Thank you for another wonderful year of presents for the children of Polk County."
The salon on Main Street in Cedartown teamed up with the Waffle House in Cedartown to help make the annual donation a success. Floyd offered a special thanks to Waffle House manager Joannie Watson and her staff for their assistance.
"They always go above and beyond to make sure the children are blessed with presents under their Christmas trees," Floyd said.
He also thanked those volunteers who came to a recent wrapping party before the holidays for their assistance in getting everything ready for Christmas day.
"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much to Judy Alred, Laura Wells, Morris Collins, Dolores McInvale, Tina Jay, Andrea Rollins, Matt Foster, Gloria Hernandez, Jessie Gonzalez, Yoqsan Barrera, Brett Higginbotham and to all my staff that helped," Floyd wrote.
Floyd and the staff at F.H.F. Hair Design also wish all those who donated and the community at large a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.