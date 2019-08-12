The opening of the Exotic Que restaurant means Polk locals have a new option when dining out. The barbecue joint recently began serving in downtown Rockmart, and those interested in trying out “the most deliciously different smoked BBQ you will have this side of the south” can visit 103 West Elm St. on Wednesday through Sunday.
The store lists its hours as open from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 12 through 7 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Friday, 12 through 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 through 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Barbecue lovers have options such as spare ribs, baby back ribs, beef brisket, BBQ chicken, pulled pork, Exotic Beans, coleslaw, potato salad, turkey legs, and many other items. Desserts such as cobbler, lemon pound cake, strawberry shortcake, and ice cream are also available.
Those who’ve already stopped by may have recognized the building. Exotic Que brings life back into the store that once housed popular restaurant, The Rock. While updates and redecorating has been done, Exotic Que remains a comfy place to eat, watch television, or to simply catch up with friends.
More information about the restaurant, menu, or events can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/smellsgoodtastebetter/.