For at least one day a year, the Polk County Special Olympics make sure everyone’s a winner. The event returned on May 3 to shine a spotlight on over 160 of Polk’s special-needs athletes as they showed off their skill in various field day games and activities for crowds of cheering loved ones.
Students from all over Polk represented their school by carrying banners during the opening ceremony, and adult athletes from the Kaleidoscope program marched alongside them. While a casual walk kicked off the event, it wasn’t long until the participants were giving their all in races, softball throwing, baseball, and much more. A few of the events did offer ribbons to the top 8 placers, but each and every participant took home a medal.
“This is our 17th year in a row,” local coordinator Amber Fuqua said. “I think (the impact is) just seeing the kids have fun. They can’t really participate in field day at their school or win the events, so here they feel like they can win and they strive and do their best.”
The attendees were free to celebrate their own day in their own way, and while some were glued to the games, others spent more time with the non-physical activities such as the face painting and photo booths. Regardless of how they spent their time, family friendly tunes set the backdrop for the activities and free food made sure none left hungry.
“We just love having all the parents and family of athletes come out,” Fuqua said. “We have 165 athletes today, and its just good to see everyone happy and smiling.”
The event drew a large crowd, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of sponsors. Waste Industries was thanked for their whopping $10,000 donation, and Redmond EMS provided free physicals for athletes before the event. Many other businesses and organizations such as Rockmart Kiwanis Club, Silver Comet Furniture, Tri-City Pawn, Redmond Primary Care, Coosa Valley Credit Union, Family Savings Credit Union, and others contributed fiscally or otherwise.
There were also a host of volunteers who took time out of work and school to help organize and host the games, numerous police officers present to keep guests safe, and medical officials ready to lend a hand and share information.
Those interested in participating in future Polk County Special Olympics, learning more about the program, or keeping in touch with other events can find more information by visiting https://www.facebook.com/Specialolympics2003/.