The summer reading program is officially over, but local libraries remain a place for citizens to find entertainment, education, and resources.
This month, the Cedartown library has prepared everything from movies to computer classes.
Upcoming events include an 11 a.m. story time session on Tuesday, September 10; a 4 p.m. Lego free play session on Wednesday, Sept. 11; a 10 a.m. computer class on Thursday, Sept. 12; a 12 p.m. sit and stitch session on Friday, Sept. 13; and a 1 p.m. showing of 'Brave' on Saturday, Sept. 14.
All of the events are free to attend, and sign-ups for events such as the computer class can be found by visiting the library at 245 East Ave, Cedartown.
Some activities have limited space, so those interested are urged to sign up sooner rather than later.
Those interested in checking out a book or movie or using a computer can visit from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Resources such as quiet study areas, meeting rooms, printers, and much more can also be found inside.
The Cedartown library also recently updated their network infrastructure, so those who need to use the internet for work or personal use can expect even better results than usual.
More information about the library and events can be found by visiting http://cedartown.shrls.org/.