Several events are on calendar in the days to come at Anna Kresge United Methodist Church, promising to keep members busy over the next few weeks.
The first of those events kicks off this Saturday with the church's United Methodist Men group holding a Fish Fry fundraiser from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., or until the food is all sold out. The menu includes catfish, slaw, hushpuppies, fries and a drink. Eat in or carry out is $9 a plate.
Following this weekend's events, church members invite the community to come back out on Saturday, April 13 to enjoy Brunch with the Bunny at the church, located at 15 Booger Hollow Road in Cedartown. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and features bunny pancakes, crafts, games and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny too.
Holy Week also brings opportunities for the public to come enjoy "Have You Seen My Son," a play written by Jon McCauley Smith for the week.
It'll be presented on Thursday, April 18 at the church at 7 p.m. as part of the church's Maundy Thursday service.
The play features the last days of Christ as seen through the eyes of the three mothers of some of the participants who are played by members of the church.
Everyone is invited to come take part in these events and more at Anna Kresge United Methodist Church. Contact 770-748-4308 for more about participating, and visit kresgeumc.org to learn more about the church.