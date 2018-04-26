Kare Bears Cuddly Paws Mobile Vet is looking to highlight the importance of animal checkups with the first annual 'Mobile Vet Awareness Clinic.' Patrons can bring their furry companions to Rockmart's 180 Morgan Valley Road this Saturday, April 28 from 8 a.m. through 12 p.m. for discounted vaccines and affordable exams.
Rabies tests are being offered for $15, and each $15 heartworms tests guarantees a $5 dollar donation to the Rome Humane Society that fights for better animal treatment. Various vaccines will see cheaper prices, and any pet that gets work done is eligible for a free exam.
Those interested in the event can simply show up, but eager owners can register in advance by texting 404-913-6299 or by emailing karebearscuddlypaws@gmail.com. Sign-ups net owners a 10 percent discount on their next vaccine purchase.
“It's a health awareness event to educate the community on how to take care of their pets,” Kare Bears owner Karen Poteete said. “Whether they can't afford it or they don't understand the importance of it, a lot of people never get to the vet. We're giving the community a chance to get their animals looked at for an affordable price so they can see how important it is.”
Poteete graduated from Tuskegee University School of Veterinary Medicine in 2011. After seeing the stress clients and their pets go through during clinic visits, she began Kare Bears in 2013 to offer anxious pets a more calming, home-like atmosphere to be treated in. Those interested in other services offered by Poteete and her business can visit https://karebearsmobilevet.com/.
“Pets are a part of our family,” the doctor said. “You want to make sure they stay healthy and happy and live a long life.”