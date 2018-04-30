- The Cedartown native returns home to help local residents with their aches and pains.
There’s a new doctor in town ready to help cure local residents of aches and pains at Morgan Chiropractic in Cedartown.
Cedartown native Dr. Ethan Trawick has joined practice located on North Main Street.
For over 19 years Morgan Chiropractic Center has served Cedartown under the direction of Dr. Jack Morgan. Dr. Trawick will be accepting new patients this week.
Dr. Trawick chose to begin practicing in Cedartown “because I was raised here and believe Cedartown to be one of the best small towns in Georgia.”
“I was treated by Dr. Morgan when I was injured playing football. The way he was able to help me recover from my injuries is why I decided to become a Chiropractor,” Dr. Trawick said. “Dr. Morgan has been an inspiration to me all of these years, and now I hope to work with him to continue helping the people of Polk County in our healing practice.”
Dr. Trawick and his parents have been lifelong residents of Cedartown. His father, Rev. Anthony Trawick, is the pastor of Mountain Home Baptist Church and owner of Trawick Pest Control. His mother, Tammy Trawick taught in the Polk School Sistrict for many years and is now Social Service Director of Cedar Springs Health and Rehab.
He’s a graduated of Lundy Christian Academy in Cedartown and received his Bachelor’s degree from Life University. He received his Doctor of Chiropractic (D.C.) degree from Life University and was the salutatorian of his graduating class. He also holds a diploma with the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners, along with his Georgia license. All Doctors of Chiropractic must pass national and state board tests in order to become licensed to practice. Six years of schooling is required to become a chiropractor.
They treat back pain and joint pain such as in the neck, back, shoulder, knees or feet. “Many patients also find relief from headaches, tiredness, sinuses, asthma, tension, and stomach problems,” Trawick said.
A typical visit to the chiropractor would involve discussing a patient’s health history and a complete spinal examination.
“We are looking for subluxations (those bones that become misaligned and can put pressure on nerves). Then, with the help of our scientific adjusting tables and specific training, we adjust these misaligned bones back in to the correct position, thereby relieving nerve pressure as well as establishing normal motion and function,” Dr. Trawick explained. “Our main goal is to help the body heal itself. This has made us the largest drugless healing profession in the world.”
Those interested in making an appointment for help from Dr. Trawick or Dr. Morgan can call their office at 770-748-3537 today.