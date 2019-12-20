People who have been used to getting their mail for years in Esom Hill will have to drive elsewhere to buy stamps or send off a letter.
In a press release from the U.S. Postal Service, safety concerns are the reason why the Esom Hill Post Office at 215 Hardin Road will be shut down until further notice.
"Customers who receive P.O. Box mail at this location will continue to receive deliver services Monday through Saturday," the release stated.
They are asking people who use the Esom Hill post office to go to Cedartown's location at 145 West Avenue, the Cave Spring location at 5 Mill St. SW in Floyd County, or the Felton Post office at 7369 Highway 27 South.
No timeline of when the post office might re-open was provided in the release on Dec. 20.