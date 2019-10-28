An error was found in the Polk Pigskin Picks contest that is being corrected from this past week's contests on the gridiron.
For the week of October 23, we had a game incorrectly listed for Dade County and Chattooga, when in fact the game was being played between Armuchee and Chattooga. This incorrect pick was deleted from the options of games that were being counted from this past Friday.
Pickers will also need to go back in and fix any picks they've already made for Week 11, since Dade County is playing Chattooga this Friday night.
We apologize for the error, and encourage our readers to continue playing Polk Pigskin Picks contest with a chance at weekly prizes.