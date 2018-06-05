Do you love walking barefoot on a lush green grass? This pleasant experience has turned into a sticky situation with the presence of lawn burweed in many Polk County lawns. Other names (that can be mentioned in public) for this week are spurweed and stickerweed.
Lawn burweed is a winter annual that germinates throughout thin turf in the fall months as temperatures cool. As temperatures warm in the early spring, lawn burweed begin raped growth and begin to form spine-tipped burs in the leaf axils. The seed is contained within the hooked bur.
Cultural Control
♦ Maintain a healthy, dense lawn by fertilizing and liming according to soil test results
♦ Mow at proper height and frequency
Chemical Control
Post emergence control - the key factor to controlling lawn burweed is to apply a post emergence herbicide during the winter months of December, January and February. The weed is smaller and easier to control during this time of year. Control is not impossible in April and May, but the spines have already formed by this time. A three-way herbicide may be used on Bermuda grass, Zoysia grass, and tall fescue. The active ingredients of a three-way herbicide typically include the following three broad leaf weed killers: 2, 4-D, dicamba, and mecoprop (MCPP). Herbicides containing 2, 4-D should be applied at a reduced rate on St. Augustine grass and Centipede grass to prevent damage to lawns.
Pre-emergence Control - Isoxaben is a pre-emergence herbicide for control of lawn burweed, as well as many winter broadleaf weeds in Bermuda grass, Centipede grass, St. Augustine grass, Zoysia grass and tall fescue. Read and follow label directions carefully. Apply Isoxaben in late September to early October before the winter weeds germinate. Do not re-seed or over seed within 60 days of application, and do not apply to newly seeded lawns until the lawn has been mowed three times.
For more information about taking care of your lawn, contact Polk County Extension located at 20 N. Main Street, Cedartown, Georgia. Phone (770) 749-2142 for email uge2233@uga.edu.