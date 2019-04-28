A 30 year career for Polk County’s Extension Coordinator comes to a close this week as Ricky Ensley has decided that it is time for him to move on from the office and pursue other interests for the time being.
Ensley officially celebrated his last day as the head of the University of Georgia Extension office in Cedartown on April 30, and it came as he wrapped up his final days of packing and getting out in the field. Friends, colleagues and family gathered with Ensley at the Cedartown Library for a celebration on his final day of work, and for a change he wasn’t out in the field investigating a problem on a local farm.
Ensley has stuck with the the Cooperative Extension program with the University of Georgia from when he started as a 4-H Youth Development County Extension Agent in Polk in July 1989 just two years after he graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor’s of Science in Agriculture. He moved on after two years to stints in Tattnall and Floyd counties in the 1990s and along the way earned a Master’s in Public Administration from the University of West Georgia. Ensley was able to return back to both Polk and Haralson counties as the extension agent beginning in April 1999.
After exclusively working in Haralson from 2006 to 2011, Ensley finished out his career at home in Polk County, where he plans to stay on the family homeplace, where they keep a small goat farm.
He said he’s been working up until his last day on the job.
“One of the things I’ve had a hard time with this (past) week is packing up,” Ensley said. “I’m in the field, making sure that last person gets their question answered. I was in the field today (April 25) helping one of my farmers with a water problem. That question is going to be answered before I retire. That’s my thing.”
If anything, the main focus of Ensley’s job beside getting more people involved in agriculture is helping farmers solve problems they can’t figure out on their own. They’ve found a pest they can’t identify, they call Ensley who researches and comes up with an answer. Someone is having trouble finding a source for hay for cattle feed during the winter? Ensley is usually a man who can connect one farmer with another in need.
“And if I can’t answer it, it is my job to figure out who can,” he said.
He estimated in his 30 years on the job he’s had some 4,482 people come visit his office, taken more than 97,000 phone calls with questions, and visited farms, homes and other sites to investigate an issue some 41,206 times.
That doesn’t include 4-H visits, calls and trips, or the 630 campers he’s taken on to 4-H Camp every year, or the 440 students that he’s mentored in Polk Youth Leadership.
So Ensley will be sorely missed from his work in the Extension office for that reason alone.
He expects to remain busy with community efforts he’ll continue in for the short term. Those include membership in the Exchange Club where he served as a past president, a member of the Fair Board, the Cattleman’s Association, and the Polk County Chamber of Commerce’s Workforce Development and Education committee. Ensley also serves on the Cedartown Tree Commission and in many other ag-related ventures, especially with the 4-H club. He helped found Keep Polk Beautiful, a committee for agriculture and more, helped expand the Cattleman’s Association, worked with the local Farm Bureau and much more.
“I really love to collaborate and work with groups,” he said.
He believes his greatest impact as the county’s Extension Coordinator remains in how many of the young members of 4-H he’s seen actually pursue careers in agriculture and especially in contributing to society. Among all of his accomplishments, he feels that is the greatest.
“They many not all be farmers, they may do something else,” Ensley said. “But they’re all contributing, and that matters.”
Even with his pending retirement, he suspects he won’t have a lot of time for his favorite hobby of fishing. With his children Nolan and Callie coming up on college age, he suspects he’ll be back to work in an agriculture-related field sometime in the near future.
With a career spanning as long as his, Ensley well remembers what previous generations of farmers relied upon to plant their crop or keep their cattle healthy and how now the continuing advances of technology have made an impact.
“I still have one piece of equipment that I think has made a difference in my time, and that’s the computer. Before then you couldn’t read emails, you couldn’t go do research,” Ensley said.
He also pointed out that people should remember that farmers are good stewards of the land, continue to provide one of the biggest industries in Polk County, and most importantly makes sure everyone has food on the table.