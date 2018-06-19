After a month of rainfall in Polk County, some of our lawns have received more than 5 inches of rainfall. All of this rainfall makes lawn maintenance difficult.
The rain caused the grass to grow but made it difficult for homeowners and lawn care companies to keep lawns properly mowed. The rain did not stop long enough to allow for mowing and the ground was too wet to be mowed without leaving ruts, which would affect the lawn’s aesthetics. Some of the lawns look like they are ready to be bailed for hay.
Lawn clippings are also an issue. Considering the amount of growth, if a significant volume of clippings accumulate on the lawn after mowing, the clippings should be removed. Another option is to work the clippings into the canopy through blowing or raking. For many lawns, this is not possible and bagging is the best option. In general, it is ideal to return clippings and recycle nutrients to the turf grass.
Diseases are also associated with the wet conditions. The environmental conditions during the past two weeks have been favorable for two fungal diseases; dollar spot and large brown patch.
Given the low-light conditions, rain and moderate temperatures, these diseases have appeared on Bermuda, Centipede, and Zoysia grasses. Some brown patch has occurred on tall fescue.
Tall fescue is a cool-season species that you might treat with a fungicide. The warm season grasses will rebound from the disease once the rain stops and the temperatures rise.
For more information about turf grass lawns in Georgia, go to GeorgiaTurf.com or contact the Polk County Extension Office at 770-749-2142 or email at uge2233@uga.edu.
Information for this article was provided by Clint Waltz, a Cooperative Extension turf specialist with the UGA College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.