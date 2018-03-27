It may be time to plant some replacement trees. I will discuss plating and care of trees and also provide a list of preferred shade trees for the Polk County area.
Planting
Thorough soil preparation enhances good tree growth. A large planting hole several times the size of the root ball with well-worked backfill or topsoil.
Shade trees are usually bought as ball and bur-lapped or B&B, container grown or bare-root.
Plant B&B trees in late fall, winter, or early spring; plant container grown trees year round; and plant bare-root trees in the winter and early spring. Keep all types of trees moist all times prior to planting.
There are several important steps in the planting procedure; 1) plant at the proper depth, 2) avoid excessive packing of the fill-soil, 3) construct a water basin to hold water initially, 4) water the tree in after planting, 5) mulch with 2 to 3 inches of an organic material such as pine bark or pine straw.
Care
Trees should receive 2 tablespoons of a 12 to 16 percent nitrogen fertilizer (12-4-8 or 16-4-8) per each 10 square foot of root area. Apply in March and again in July during the first season.
Do not apply larger amounts of fertilizer until the trees are established, usually after the first year. After the first year level out soil rings that were constructed at planting to direct water to the roots.
Want a tree that will spring up quick? Our fast growing tree selection guide includes the Red Maple, Sugar Maple, Trident Maple, River Birch, Sawtooth Oak, Pin Oak, Scalet Oak, Willow Oak, Green Ash, Sweet Gum, Sycamore, Water Oak, Willow Oak, and White Ash.