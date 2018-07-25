CPAC art show continues through Aug. 11
An evening of fine art and music provided Cedartown the opportunity to once again showcase the talents of local artists along with one who took center stage.
The “En Plein Air” art show featuring the work of Pat Gore and others around Polk County is one of the many highlights of the summer at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center. The show continues through Aug. 11 and residents and visitors alike still have a chance to come see the artwork on display.
It played host to a gala night to celebrate the artists on Friday, July 20.
Gore's work focuses mainly on settings and uses the style known as “En Plein Air,” or roughly translated painting in the open air.
Many masters from the past to the present still use the technique to capture particular moments in nature that can be translated onto film, but doesn’t provide the same aesthetic the artists seek.
A whole area of the show is dedicated to Gore’s own particular translation of the style, which has evolved in the past few years after she took up a paintbrush in retirement in 2012.
Gore was raised in Floyd County and attended school in Rome before receiving her BA from Emory University, a Master's from Brenau University, and an Educational Specialist from the University of West Georgia.
CPAC Director Oscar Guzman said that officials from the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center recommended Gore and her work for a show.
“They suggested we put on an exhibit of hers. We’ve kinda combined forces with Rockmart Cultural Arts and Cedartown Cultural Arts to bring the communities together,” Guzman said.
Other work was also featured in the still on-going show.
Artists Sharon Philpot, Cindy Barrow, Laura Robinson, Julia Knight, Susan Waters, Lori Moore, and Georgia White contributed paintings and sculptures for the event.
More information about the CPAC and their events can be found at cedartownshows.com.
SJ Correspondent Sean Williams contributed to this report.