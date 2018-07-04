Starting this Friday, art lovers are invited to Cedartown to come take a look at a new show opening up.
“En Plein Air” is just about ready here at midweek as the Cedartown Performing Arts Center plans to show off the artwork of Pat Gore along with others from around the area.
Continuing through the month on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 2 to 6 p.m., residents can come see the show that includes 30 pieces from Gore.
She’s an Aragon resident, and her pieces will join other artists who have a chance to show if they registered before today’s deadline.
“En Plein Air” in rough translation of French means “In Open Air,” a particular painting style that is completed outdoors in front of the scenic landscape that results.
It means to create a scene on a canvas that more closely resembles how it looked in the moment instead of a studio or academic look, which instead looks to imitate a generic setting under perfect conditions.
The painting method and style was a favorite among artists from the mid to late 19th century, including famous names like Winslow Homer, and Claude Monet.
The CPAC will also host a reception for the show on July 20, starting at 7 p.m. It is open to the public and admission is free, but organizers will be accepting donations which will help to fund future shows.