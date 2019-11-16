Commander Pinkard of the Brown-Wright Post 12 The American Legion has officially announced the 75th annual Empty Stocking Fund Drive where Legion members and Auxiliary visit local businesses to collect holiday toys and gifts for the families that need them most.
The group will be accepting application from November 13 until December 3, 2019 from needy families in the Rockmart and Aragon areas, so those interested in applying are encouraged to visit Post 12, the Rockmart Library, or the local elementary schools for an application.
Those interested in donating an item can find members collecting at Walmart on Nov. 16, Nov. 23, Nov. 29, and Nov. 30. Additional collecting will be done at Triangles on Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.
More information about the legion can be found by visiting http://www.brownwrightpost12.org/.