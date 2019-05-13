The Polk County Commission took time out to honor their best and brightest with monthly service awards, and while not present to receive her award, Sandra Floyd was named as May’s Employee of the Month for 2019.
Additional awards were given alongside for those with several years of service with the county. Those included 20-year employee Renisha Long and 10-year volunteer firefighter Jason Fenley.
Ricky Ensley and Steven G. Phillips were honored as the retirees. Ensley, of the County Extension Office, served a total 22 years with the county; Phillips served a collective 30 with the county.