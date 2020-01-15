The Polk County Commission worked through a large agenda this month, but the group still made sure to recognize two of their hardest-working and longest-serving employees.
Lisa Hulsey, the January employee of the month, received a plaque and a round of applause for her work as the Rockmart Tax Office manager. She's been a Polk County employee for over 20 years now and was cited as being a hard working, dependable asset who goes out of her way to help customers with motor vehicle and property tax issues.
She was honored alongside Thomas Wray who, after 16 years of work with the Polk County Planning and Zoning Board, is retiring. The county's Carolyn Elliot presented him a plaque commemorating his numerous years of service to Polk.
More information about the county, county employees, and county commission can be found by visiting www.polkga.com.