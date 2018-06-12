- Update to malt beverage ordinance also approved
After much consideration, Polk County's commissioners approved the new personnel policy pertaining to employee performance evaluations, and workers will now be graded in numerous different areas to decide an overall score of either 'Outstanding,' 'Exceeds Expectations,' 'Meets Expectations,' 'Below Expectations,' or 'Unsatisfactory.'
The policy has been in the works since May, but the group decided to tidy their document up before making it the official evaluation form.
Reviewers will be asked to use a current job description to rate the person's level of performance using the provided definitions, review- with the employee- each performance factor used to evaluate him or her, and give an overall rating via the definitions.
Gradable traits include administration, knowledge of work, communication, teamwork, decision making, problem-solving, expense management, independent action, leadership, change management, customer responsiveness, personal appearance, dependability, safety, responsiveness, and others.
Not every category will apply to every employee, but all applicable categories will be graded between 'Unsatisfactory' and 'Outstanding.'
“The main thrust that we talked about is guaranteeing that each full-time employee of Polk County would have a written annual job performance evaluation,” commissioner Hal Floyd said during the June 4 work session. “That would be conducted by the employee's immediate supervisor. It would be guaranteed to occur within a few days of the employee's anniversary of hiring, and obviously, the evaluation would point out good, bad, deficiencies. If the evaluation were deemed necessary before the next annual review, the supervisor could, at his or her discretion, schedule an evaluation.”
Malt Beverage Ordinance
Another ordinance that saw redoing involved malt beverages and the process for measuring their location relevant to other households.
Now approved, those serving the drinks have a much more clear, definitive guideline.
“Its kind of vague, the way the ordinance is written now, so this clears it up to say 'from the front door of the proposed establishment to the right of way, down the right of way, to the front door of the nearest house,” county manager Matt Denton said. “It used to say 'to the property line to the corner of the building.' It was vague. This kind of clarifies that and makes it a cleaner ordinance.”