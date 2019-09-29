Rockmart’s Homecoming week is over and a 2019 Homecoming Queen has been crowned.
Senior Emma Williams was escorted onto the field by her parents David and Deanna Williams, where RHS Athletic Director and Administrator Barry Williams took the honor of presenting Williams with the crown.
Williams has been an active member of the high school’s band for four years, as well as a member of HOSA, Healthcare Club, Beta Club, National Honor Society, and Chick-fil-A Leader Academy. She is also a member of the golf team.
After high school, Williams plans to attend a college in Georgia for a degree in biology and psychology, and is considering neuroscience as a career path.
“I was really surprised. I know I probably had the craziest look on my face,” Williams said.
“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who voted for me and everyone I go to school with, as well as all of the girls on homecoming court who I’ve become closer with,” she added.
Williams mentioned that some of her favorite high school memories were made while participating in the band for four years.
This year’s homecoming court included representatives from each grade level. Senior girls were Caroline Conring, Carlee Graham, Madison Harris, Jie Holmes, Kinsey Jones, Izzy Maxwell, Maylee Swift, and Emma Williams.
The boys on senior court were Deacon Allen, Juke Boozer, Reed Couch, CJ Culver, Paine Culver, Ty Floyd, Lorenzo Panico, and Tyler Rowland.
Lorenzo Panico was crowned Homecoming King at the dance following the football game.