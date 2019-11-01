Emily Thaxton of Cedartown, Georgia was recently named 2020 Georgia Future Little Miss Agriculture USA.
Miss Agriculture USA is a new non-profit agriculture promotion organization featuring Queens of all ages that promote, celebrate and educate about all the diverse aspects of agriculture.
Her agricultural interests include all types of farm animals, farming with her Pop Pop, and participating in JR Rodeo this coming year. She has been around farming her entire life but she especially loves the baby animals.
Emily has the opportunity to compete in the National Miss Agriculture USA Queen competition to be held in Ohio in June 2020.